iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $147.74 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $98.27 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.40.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

