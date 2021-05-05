iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Raised by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,247 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $18,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,341 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,818,083,000 after buying an additional 12,172,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,570,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,221,698,000 after acquiring an additional 527,334 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,718,000 after acquiring an additional 639,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,393,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,128,000 after acquiring an additional 168,588 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $127.41. 108,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,865,271. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.36. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $120.25 and a 52-week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

