iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 94.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,493 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.

ITA stock opened at $106.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.16. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

