IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Up 7.5%

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s share price shot up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.34. 23,066 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 576,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $663.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.68.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $179,428.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit