IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Up 7.5%

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s share price shot up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.34. 23,066 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 576,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $663.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.68.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $179,428.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

