J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12,658.6% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 520,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,432,000 after acquiring an additional 515,966 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,208,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,855,000 after acquiring an additional 185,568 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 11,944 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $53.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.83. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $55.19.

