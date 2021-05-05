J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $838,000 Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IYW. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 132.9% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 53,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 30,787 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $90.66 on Wednesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $95.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.50.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.