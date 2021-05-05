J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $894,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $234.49 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $152.40 and a 52-week high of $238.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.71 and a 200-day moving average of $214.46.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

