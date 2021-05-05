J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 111.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,353 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 116,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,244 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 14,630 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,301,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 145,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.59.

