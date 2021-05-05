J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,170 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 491,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 151,413 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,446,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after buying an additional 32,643 shares during the last quarter.

FNDF opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.05. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $20.72 and a 1-year high of $33.31.

