J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 633 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,096,543,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after buying an additional 6,325,128 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Applied Materials by 12,486.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $163,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,724 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,573,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $128.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.35. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

