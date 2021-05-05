J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 888 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $105.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $72.53 and a 52 week high of $105.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.10.

