Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Michael J. Loparco Sells 10,000 Shares

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,975 shares in the company, valued at $13,913,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

JBL stock opened at $51.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.12.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,576,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,385,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $570,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,327,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,297,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,264,000 after purchasing an additional 424,004 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

