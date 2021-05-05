Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp reduced its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 87.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,060 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Jabil were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBL. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $4,210,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 20,461 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Jabil by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 353,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 31,923 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 442,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,841,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.06. 5,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,831. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.60 and its 200 day moving average is $44.12. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,913,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,724,374. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

