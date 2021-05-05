Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $441.94 Million

Brokerages expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will announce sales of $441.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $430.00 million and the highest is $450.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates reported sales of $410.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

JKHY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.78.

NASDAQ JKHY traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,351. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $200.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.92. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 104,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 49,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

