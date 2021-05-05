Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) released its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

JKHY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.33. 9,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,822. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.93. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.78.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.