Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Raised to $135.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $115.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JACK. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.69.

Shares of JACK opened at $121.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.04. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $57.87 and a 1-year high of $121.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $338.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.51 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

