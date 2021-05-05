Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 10,935 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $11,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $77.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.74 and its 200 day moving average is $70.90. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $78.69.

