Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 236.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 648,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 455,973 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $11,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PDBC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,627,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,719,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,367,000 after buying an additional 2,539,525 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,292,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,100,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,805,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.26. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $19.16.

