Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 943,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,620 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $12,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 22,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in General Electric by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 106,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NYSE GE opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.32. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $115.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.