Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 6,712 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,712 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $13,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 1,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $629.00 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $283.31 and a 52-week high of $675.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $622.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $520.96.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. ASML’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.80.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

