JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “
Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 290.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
In other JBG SMITH Properties news, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $493,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $163,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBGS. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1,261.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.
About JBG SMITH Properties
JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.
