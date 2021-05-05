JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 290.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.44 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $493,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $163,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBGS. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1,261.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

