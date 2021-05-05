Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KDP. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.72 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The company has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

