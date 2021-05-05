Jefferies Financial Group Boosts W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $520.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $460.00 to $520.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.95% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $20.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.15.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

GWW opened at $456.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $263.83 and a 1 year high of $456.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.09.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.