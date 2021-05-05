Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target to $132.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $140.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BYND. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.37.

BYND stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.94. 39,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,771,818. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -272.02 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $96.66 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.34.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $101.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.48 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total value of $686,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,570 shares of company stock worth $3,702,647 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 56.5% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

