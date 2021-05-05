Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Daimler AG’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Daimler in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $12.91 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.57. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Daimler’s FY2022 earnings at $13.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.42 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DDAIF. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Daimler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Daimler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DDAIF opened at $84.66 on Monday. Daimler has a 1 year low of $28.42 and a 1 year high of $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $90.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 498.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.71.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $1.16. Daimler had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.17%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $1.6319 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

