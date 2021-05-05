Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JRONY shares. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

JRONY traded up $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.50. The stock had a trading volume of 817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $38.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average of $33.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.5013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

