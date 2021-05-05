JJJ Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vedanta by 249.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 939,228 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the third quarter valued at about $322,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Vedanta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEDL stock opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. Vedanta Limited has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

