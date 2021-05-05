JJJ Advisors Inc. Purchases 543 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,657,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,294,000 after buying an additional 84,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $347,876,000. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,383,000 after buying an additional 2,705,661 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,689,000 after buying an additional 71,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,424,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,280,000 after purchasing an additional 126,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

NYSE:AFL opened at $54.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average of $46.30. The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $54.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist upped their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares in the company, valued at $602,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,878 shares of company stock worth $4,880,148. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.