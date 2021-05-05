JJJ Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 28.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Amdocs by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $76.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $54.68 and a one year high of $82.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.95.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

