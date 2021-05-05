JJJ Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 109.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Bank of America by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $41.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

