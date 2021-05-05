JJJ Advisors Inc. Sells 4,019 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

JJJ Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 74.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEM stock opened at $64.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.03. The company has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $879,798.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,951. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $387,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,762 shares of company stock worth $2,488,905 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a $78.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.07.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

