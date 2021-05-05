John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE HPF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.15. 55,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,194. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.04. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

