Jordan Park Group LLC Has $9.54 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Jordan Park Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Jordan Park Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $9,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.60. The stock had a trading volume of 35,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,172. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $78.13 and a one year high of $170.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.49 and its 200-day moving average is $140.93.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

