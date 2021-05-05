Jordan Park Group LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 131.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 467.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 40,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $50.54. The stock had a trading volume of 41,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,386. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.92 and a 200 day moving average of $50.89. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $64.49.

