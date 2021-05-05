Jordan Park Group LLC Takes Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,758,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,589 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Switch by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,581,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,751 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Switch by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,460,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,282,000 after acquiring an additional 952,235 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Switch by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,772,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,128,000 after acquiring an additional 269,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Switch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,223,000. 35.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SWCH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.87. 17,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,889. Switch, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average is $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $127.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Switch in a research note on Monday, March 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist assumed coverage on Switch in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.28.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,514,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,744,800.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

