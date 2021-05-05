JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 65.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 109,712 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OSUR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. 98.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.94 million, a PE ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average is $12.11.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

OSUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR).

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.