JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 289.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.14% of Lawson Products worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lawson Products by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Lawson Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Lawson Products by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lawson Products by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 51,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LAWS opened at $53.47 on Wednesday. Lawson Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $60.79. The firm has a market cap of $484.76 million, a PE ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.44.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). Lawson Products had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 7.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAWS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lawson Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

