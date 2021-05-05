JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $583,000 Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 113.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,391 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 19,564 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 17,542 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $698,000. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMPH. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In related news, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 19,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $377,826.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,246,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,827,591.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $80,763.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,335.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 120,990 shares of company stock worth $2,281,552 in the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $864.62 million, a PE ratio of 129.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.68.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.29 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.