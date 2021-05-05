JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $648,000 Stake in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) by 269.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Guaranty Bancshares were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 323.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.12 per share, with a total value of $171,160.00. Also, Director James S. Bunch bought 1,722 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.80 per share, for a total transaction of $59,925.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 142,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,222 shares of company stock worth $327,176 in the last three months. 29.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GNTY stock opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $476.13 million, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average is $32.53.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

