JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $43.50

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.50 to $43.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

NYSE:BAC opened at $41.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $41.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.51.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

