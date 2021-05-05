JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 469 Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEP opened at $57.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.40. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $46.05 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 6.43.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently -152.96%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IEP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Icahn Enterprises Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

