JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Stake Boosted by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 19.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 296,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,762 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for 1.6% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $15,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 89,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 414.0% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 24,037 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,014,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JMST remained flat at $$51.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 18,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,573. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.04. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.63 and a 1 year high of $52.16.

