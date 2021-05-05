JUIICE (JUI) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One JUIICE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JUIICE has traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. JUIICE has a market capitalization of $440,049.06 and $300.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00069671 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002945 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002782 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000046 BTC.

JUIICE Profile

JUIICE (CRYPTO:JUI) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. JUIICE’s official website is www.juiice.io . JUIICE’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

JUIICE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUIICE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUIICE using one of the exchanges listed above.

