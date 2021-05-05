JustInvest LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $643,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 449,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,503,000 after acquiring an additional 70,013 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 83,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.08.

NYSE:EMR traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.47. 71,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800,641. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $93.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

