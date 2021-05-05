JustInvest LLC Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at $120,525,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at $45,033,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after buying an additional 104,440 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 226,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,495,000 after purchasing an additional 90,937 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 810,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,613,000 after buying an additional 67,238 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.13.

In other news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,268,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total value of $119,305.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 111,363 shares of company stock valued at $32,201,105 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $338.19. 697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,532. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.76 and a fifty-two week high of $343.47.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

