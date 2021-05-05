K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Insider Marco Vergani Acquires 5,000 Shares

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) insider Marco Vergani acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £9,150 ($11,954.53).

LON KBT opened at GBX 177.50 ($2.32) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 60.01 ($0.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 185 ($2.42). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 173.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 132.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £79.40 million and a PE ratio of -3.52.

K3 Business Technology Group Company Profile

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated business solutions to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors in the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through Own IP and Supply Chain Solutions & Managed Services segments. The company offers enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management software, as well as point solutions, and hosting and managed services.

