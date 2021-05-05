K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Insider Marco Vergani Acquires 5,000 Shares

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) insider Marco Vergani acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £9,150 ($11,954.53).
LON KBT opened at GBX 177.50 ($2.32) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 60.01 ($0.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 185 ($2.42). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 173.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 132.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £79.40 million and a PE ratio of -3.52.
K3 Business Technology Group Company Profile
