Kadena (KDA) Hits Market Cap of $130.32 Million

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One Kadena coin can currently be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00001905 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kadena has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. Kadena has a total market capitalization of $130.32 million and approximately $308,237.00 worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00068837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.16 or 0.00279250 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $654.17 or 0.01140601 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00031660 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.74 or 0.00742321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,202.77 or 0.99738409 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Kadena

Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,287,108 coins. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io . Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Kadena Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

