Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Short Interest Update

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,200 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the March 31st total of 433,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,786.0 days.

KKKUF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kakaku.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Kakaku.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Kakaku.com alerts:

OTCMKTS:KKKUF opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. Kakaku.com has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $34.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.06.

Kakaku.com, Inc provides purchase support, restaurant review, and other services in Japan. The company operates kakaku.com, a purchasing support site that compare prices of products and services of various genres, such as personal computers and home appliances, communication costs, and insurance; and Priceprice.com, a purchasing support site for consumers in the Philippines, Thailand, and Indonesia.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Kakaku.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kakaku.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.