Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

May 5th, 2021

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Kaleido Biosciences stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 244,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,240. Kaleido Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.02.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 215,000 shares of Kaleido Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $2,472,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

KLDO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kaleido Biosciences from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Kaleido Biosciences from $10.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease.

