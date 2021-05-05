Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.73). Karyopharm Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KPTI. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $8.33. 52,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,094. The firm has a market cap of $625.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.93. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98.

In related news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $49,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 920,152 shares in the company, valued at $11,400,683.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,681 shares of company stock valued at $207,959. Company insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 951,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,731,000 after purchasing an additional 428,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

